Napoleon – In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to contact the Henry FSA County Office, or their local FSA Office, to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable fall reporting deadline. Acreage certification is required to maintain eligibility for program benefits.
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Henry County, and neighboring counties:
Sept. 30, 2021 — — Report Aquaculture.
Dec. 15, 2021 — — Report Fall Barley, Fall Wheat, Fall Rye, Cover Crops, and all other Fall-Seeded Small Grains.
Jan. 2, 2022 — — Report Maple Sap and Honeybee Colonies/Hives
Jan. 15, 2022 — — Report Apples and Grapes
Due to the pandemic, FSA has implemented acreage reporting flexibilities. To complete your acreage report, please call the Henry County FSA office to schedule an appointment. FSA can work with producers to file timely acreage reports by phone, email, online tools and virtual meetings as well as by appointment in person.
The Henry County FSA office will provide maps to producers along with instructions for completing and returning the maps through the preferred method as selected by each producer; mail, email, or in person are available options for obtaining maps and reporting fall crops in Henry County. Please be aware that maps will not be automatically mailed for fall acreage reporting, you must contact the office to request your maps. After planting is complete, producers must contact the Henry County FSA Office to get their fall-seeded crop acreage reported. Please do not delay in contacting the office so that you can be done prior to the established December 15th deadline for fall-seeded acreage.
When producers are working with FSA staff, either in-person or virtually, they can also take care of applications for other FSA programs, including the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) or the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) Programs.
For questions, please contact the Henry FSA County office at 419-592-2926 (Ext. 2).
