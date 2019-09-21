The United States Department of Agriculture projects that Ohio’s corn crop will be down 34% compared with the crop of 2018.
The Columbus Dispatch reported USDA statistician Cheryl Turner said that at 409 million bushels, it would be the state’s smallest corn crop since 2008.
Low yields are being blamed on an excessively wet spring followed by moderate drought conditions during the growing season. Some farmers in northwest Ohio weren’t able to plant this spring because of wet conditions.
USDA data show about one in seven acres went unplanted in Ohio this year, the highest rate in the country. About two thirds of the corn being grown statewide is rated in very poor, poor or fair condition.
The corn crop nationally is expected to decrease by 4.3% compared with last year.
