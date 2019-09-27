NAPOLEON — The USDA FSA has launched a tool to provide farmers with remote access to their personal farm information using their home computers.
Farmers and producers can now view, print or export their personal farm data, all without visiting an FSA county office.
The program, known as FSAfarm+, provides you with secure access to view your personal FSA data, such as base and yields, Conservation Reserve Program data, other conservation program acreage, Highly Erodible Land Conservation and Wetland Conservation status information, field boundaries, farm imagery, name and address details, contact information and membership interest and shares in the operation.
This data will be available in real time, at no cost to the producer, and allow operators and owners to export and print farm records, including maps.
Producers also can electronically share their data with a crop insurance agent from their own personal computer.
Farm operators and owners first will need “Level 2 eAuthentication” to access the web portal.
This level of security ensures that personal information is protected for each user.
Level 2 access can be obtained by going to www.eauth.usda.gov, completing the required information, and then visiting your local county Farm Services Agency (FSA) office to finalize access.
For more information on FSAfarm+, the customer self-service portal, or other programs, contact the Henry County FSA Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.