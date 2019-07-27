WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a disaster declaration after excessive rainfall left farms across Ohio and the Midwest unable to plant their crops on time, or at all.
The USDA’s announcement includes much of Congressman Latta’s district, with Paulding, Wood, and Wyandot counties as primary counties, and Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Putnam, and Van Wert counties as contiguous counties.
This disaster declaration will allow for additional relief for impacted farmers including emergency low-interest loans, deferred loan payments, and supplementary assistance. Farmers and producers can visit their local Farm Services Agency office to learn more about the disaster programs offered.
Regarding the declaration, Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement: “Our farmers have been hit hard by this devastating crop season. Excessive rainfall has led to late or no planting, and it has had a ripple effect across all of agribusiness in the region.
“It’s the worst I’ve seen. I’m grateful for Gov. DeWine and Secretary Perdue’s responsiveness and action on behalf of our farmers, and am pleased that those impacted will soon see some relief,” Latta continued.
