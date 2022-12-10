COLUMBUS — U.S. Department of Agriculture Ohio State Director, Jonathan McCracken, announced Thursday that the department is investing $11.2 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses and entrepreneurs in Ohio.
“Rural Ohio is critically important to our nation’s economy,” said McCracken. “The investments we’re announcing today demonstrate USDA’s commitment to the rural businesses that are creating new and better market opportunities across Ohio.”
The funding will help keep resources and wealth made by rural people right at home through affordable financing and technical assistance. It will help rural Americans start businesses and allow small business owners to grow. It will also open the door to new economic opportunities for communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing.
For example, in Hancock County, Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative will use a $300,000 rural economic development loan and grant program to establish a revolving loan fund.
The initial loan will be used to purchase a fire truck for the Northwest Hancock Joint Fire District. This fire district services the Village of McComb, Pleasant Township and Portage Township. Basic fire protection is considered critical infrastructure. Without this service, companies cannot continue to expand or attract new residential housing units to fill employee demand.
In Marion County, Wings of an Angel will use a $405,000 business and industry loan guarantee to purchase a building for conversion into an adult daycare center for the rural residents in and around Marion County. Wings of an Angel is a nonprofit with a mission to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to become more self-sufficient in their everyday lives. This funding is expected to save six jobs.
USDA is making eight awards through three programs specifically designed to create economic opportunities for people and businesses in rural areas. These programs are the business and industry (B&I) loan guarantees, the rural economic development loan and grant program, rural innovation stronger economy grants program, and the rural microentrepreneur assistance program.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.