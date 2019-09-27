NAPOLEON — Ohio agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) physical loss loans. FSA offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in 21 Ohio counties, the primary damaged area, who incurred losses due to excessive rain, flash flooding, flooding, hail, high winds, lightning and tornadoes that occurred between Nov. 1, 2018, and June 13, 2019. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due March 2, 2020.
The 21 Ohio counties in the primary damaged areas include Athens, Auglaize, Belmont, Crawford, Darke, Greene, Guernsey, Henry, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Mercer, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Noble, Pickaway, Preble, Richland, Shelby, and Stark.
Producers in the contiguous Ohio counties of Adams, Allen, Ashland, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Defiance, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Gallia, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Holmes, Huron, Jefferson, Knox, Lawrence, Logan, Lucas, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Meigs, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pike, Portage, Putnam, Ross, Scioto, Seneca, Summit, Tuscarawas, Van Wert, Vinton, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Williams, Wood, and Wyandot, along with Adams, Jay, Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana, and Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, Wetzel, and Wood counties in West Virginia, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut-bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, contact your local FSA County office.
