WASHINGTONS (USDA) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring April 2023 Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month (IPPDAM).
This national outreach month is dedicated to highlighting the impact of invasive plant pests and diseases on plants nationwide and informing Americans how they can help reduce their spread. IPPDAM aims to raise public awareness about the threat and how U.S. residents can help protect U.S. resources from hungry pests.
Invasive pests have few or no natural predators in their new environments, so their populations quickly outpace native species and spread. These non-native plant pests and diseases disrupt ecosystems and reduce biological diversity. Climate change can magnify the impact of invasive species by increasing the level of plant pest infestations and disease infection, allowing pests to produce more generations each year and increasing their suitable habitat.
To protect domestic plant health:
• learn about possible quarantines in the local area, as well as the signs of invasive pest infestation on wild plants and agriculture.
• invasive plant pest egg masses on outdoor surfaces are easily mistaken for a smear of mud, so it’s important to clean cars and outdoor gear before traveling with them to new places.
• if signs of new invasive plant pests and diseases are found in the local area, report to the local Extension office, state department of agriculture or USDA state plant health director’s office.
• don’t move untreated firewood — even if it looks pest-free on the outside. To avoid unintentionally spreading tree-killing beetles that hide in firewood, buy or source wood locally, or use certified, heat-treated firewood.
• source plants and seeds responsibly. When ordering online, ensure the plant is coming from a domestic source or follow import regulations. If it is not known where an agricultural product is coming from, don’t buy it online. U.S. regulations apply to the importer of record — meaning the person purchasing and importing the product from overseas — not the online merchant. Learn how to safely and legally order plants and seeds online.
• don’t mail homegrown plants, fruits and vegetables to avoid inadvertently mailing a plant pest with them.
• when in doubt, contact the local USDA state plant health director’s office to find out what is needed to do before buying seeds or plants online from an international vendor or before mailing homegrown agricultural goods.
• to comply with U.S. laws and avoid introducing new invasive species into the U.S., declare all agricultural items, including seeds, soil and handicrafts to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for inspection when returning from overseas travel.
To learn more about invasive plant pests and diseases, visit HungryPests.com.
