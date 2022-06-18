PETTISVILLE — Reports have been recently submitted on how recipients of Pettisville FFA’s 2021 Founding Members Grant have been utilizing their grant money.
The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends created the Founding Members Grant program in 2020.
The Founding Members Grant was established to help FFA members build and advance their skills in their SAE (supervised agriculture experience) programs. Some of those SAEs have turned into their vocations.
The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of over 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
About $3,700 in grant monies were given out in these two rounds of grants for FFA members.
The following is a quick report of how nine Pettisville FFA members benefited from the 2021 round of grants:
• Gretchen Lee, Class of 2018, purchased vet related PPE and stethoscopes for vet shadowing and school.
• Jordan Skates, Class of 2018, obtained and is using a pesticide applicator’s license with special certification in aquatic application.
• Sarah Beck, Class of 2018, used money for her internship in Oklahoma and to buy bits and equipment that helped in horse training.
• Elizabeth Beck, Class of 2019, purchased new equipment for training quarter horses for reining.
• Madeleine Wixom, Class of 2019, purchased a poly water tank and supplies for fish breeding.
• Brandi Schnitkey, Class of 2019, air conditioned & is remodeling a horse trailer she uses when she travels to barrel horse training facilities
• Jess McWatters, Class of 2020, purchased specific clothing for her internships.
• Grace Schnitkey, Class of 2021, purchased shop related tools to use in her welding classes and job.
• Sophie Sterken, Class of 2024, purchased cages and other equipment for her breeding rabbit SAE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.