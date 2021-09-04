PAULDING — The Paulding County Extension office will provide education and information opportunities on upcoming Family and Consumer Science programming. Below is a list of programs that are scheduled for this fall. Please check the Paulding County Extension website https://paulding.osu.edu/ or call 419-399-8225 for more information.
• Sept. 23 — Generation RX at the Paulding Library, 1 p.m.
This program is designed to provide education and information on safe medication practices to help prevent misuse of prescription medications. To register or for more information please visit the link below or call the Paulding County Extension Office.
• Sept. 24 — Canner Testing at the Paulding County Extension Office, 2–4 p.m.
This testing is to ensure that the gage on a pressure canner is working correctly. For more information, please visit the link below or call the Paulding County Extension Office.
• Oct. 7 — Senior Fall Art Mindfulness at the Senior Center, noon.
Come create a masterpiece through this art exercise offered at the Senior Center! For more information, please call the Paulding County Extension Office.
• Oct. 28 — Holiday Budget Webinar, 6 p.m.
Get some tips about budgeting for the Holidays! To register, please visit the link below.
