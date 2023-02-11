PETTISVILLE — The next few months will be an active time for Pettisville FFA chapter.
Pettisville FFA is going to be holding its annual chapter and Greenhand degree ceremonies this month. Later, FFA is going to be hosting a breakfast for students, parents, staff and alumni at in the cafeteria during FFA week. Last, the stakeholder engagement committee is planning on doing an activity and a safety event may be planned.
Pettisville FFA students will be competing in several career development events at the Fulton County Fairgrounds and Four County Career Center in March plus some online tests this month.
They will have officer elections in March, and those elected will be installed at the Pettisville FFA banquet to be held March 23 at Pettisville Missionary Church in Pettisville.
In late March or early April, Pettisville FFA will be hosting an animal day for pre-K through third grade after spring break. Members are going to teach the younger kids about animals.
The state FFA convention will be held in May in Columbus at the Ohio Expo Center where some Pettisville FFA students will be receiving awards.
Some of those awards will include state degrees and officer book ratings. They will also attend the district officer training and banquet.
To end the school year, Pettisville FFA is going to be giving out scholarship awards for agricultural class grades and making the honor roll.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.