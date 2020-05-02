COLUMBUS — Agricultural teachers play a critical role in preparing future generations for successful careers. They devote countless hours and often their own resources to impact the communities they serve. To shed light on the contributions of Ohio’s teachers, Nationwide, the number one writer of farms and ranches in the U.S., has honored 10 exceptional ag teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.
In partnership with the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio FFA, Nationwide collected more than 400 nominations from local students, fellow teachers, parents and community members from July-November 2019.
Among Ohio’s 2019-20 Golden Owl Award finalists are Hannah Everetts of Edon Northwest School and John Koenig of Miller City High School.
Each finalist received an individualized plaque and a $500 donation to their school’s agriculture program before being entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year. In addition to the Ag Educator of the Year designation, the grand-prize winner will also receive the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and a $3,000 Nationwide-funded check to help fund their school’s agriculture program and future educational efforts.
“Nationwide created the Golden Owl Award in 2018 to bring attention to the growing need for agricultural teachers in this country,” said Nationwide’s president of agribusiness, Brad Liggett. “As a company with deep roots in agriculture, we’re proud to supply these hardworking teachers with additional resources and recognition to help boost their programs and provide students with an optimal learning experience.”
Nationwide recognized the contributions of 17 Iowa and Ohio agricultural teachers during the 2018-2019 inaugural Golden Owl Award. Following the inaugural Golden Owl Award, the Iowa Ag Educator of the Year saw a 30-student increase in his agricultural shop class.
As a result of the positive response from the communities that Golden Owl Award nominees make a difference in, Nationwide expanded the 2019-20 Golden Owl Award to include California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The 2019-20 award has honored 31 outstanding ag educators across the five states. Nationwide plans to expand the program even further to recognize top teachers in additional states for the 2020-21 Golden Owl Award.
“We’re excited to be able to continue to grow this program and to recognize the importance of agricultural education. We hope to eventually expand to recognize the efforts of teachers all across the country,” added Liggett.
Nationwide is also investing $5,000 in each participating state’s FFA organization, including the Ohio FFA, to further support aspiring agriculture professionals.
To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit www.GoldenOwlAward.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.