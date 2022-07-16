The second annual Tri-State Precision Agriculture Conference will be held at Northwest State Community College (NWSC) in Archbold on July 27.

This year’s event will highlight sprayer and pesticide application technology. The morning sessions will feature presentations on best practices for efficient application of pesticides by Erdal Ozkan, professor of the Department of Food, Agriculture and Biological Engineering at Ohio State University; “How to manage sclerotinia white mold in soybeans” by Michael Staton, soybean educator for Michigan State University; and “Managing tar spot in corn” by Pierce A. Paul, professor of Cereal Pathology and Epidemiology at Ohio State.

There will also be a hands-on sprayer demonstration featuring sprayer calibration, deposition and drift from different nozzles, and spray uniformity and boom movement.

The afternoon will feature technology demonstrations from manufacturers such as John Deere, Hagie, Case IH, Hardi and many more. Demonstrations on current UAS “drone” spraying technology will also be featured.

Several agri-businesses will be featured in the trade show area, including the field demonstration companies.

Pesticide applicator training and certified crop advisors re-certification credits will be available.

People may register for the event at https://go.osu.edu/henryanr2022. For more information, contact the Henry County Extension Office at 419-592-0806 or email to leininger.17@osu.edu.

Tags

Load comments