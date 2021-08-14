Tinora High School ag educator Bryan Etzler has announced that the Tinora FFA will host a meat cutting workshop at 2 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Tinora Middle School cafeteria.
Giving the presentation will be Dr. Lydia Garcia, professor of meat science at Ohio State University. She will be utilizing hog carcasses to demonstrate general skills needed for meat cutting.
This demonstration is open to the public and will be free of charge. A free will donation will be accepted for meat used in the demonstration.
This event is sponsored by Jacob’s Meats.
