The Tinora FFA held its annual FFA awards banquet on March 10 at Tinora Elementary School.
Around 200 people attended.
There were 18 people who received their Greenhand degrees. The Greenhand FFA Degree is the first degree that is given out in the FFA organization.
To receive this degree members must:
• be enrolled in agricultural education and have satisfactory plans for a supervised agricultural experience program.
• learn and explain the FFA creed, motto, salute and FFA mission statement.
• describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors.
• demonstrate a knowledge of the FFA code of ethics and the proper use of the FFA jacket.
• demonstrate a knowledge of the history of the organization, the chapter constitution and bylaws, and the chapter program of activities.
• personally own or have access to the official FFA manual and the official FFA student handbook.
• submit a written application for the Greenhand FFA Degree.
Members that received this degree advancement were: Leo Ankney, Abigail Bacon, Nathan Boyd, Preston Burk, Ethan Chapman, Grayson Delarber, Chelsea Garrett, Courtney Garrett, Bella Graziani, Rose Kiessling, Devon Luellen, Caleb Martin, Stone McCann, Dominik Mills, Bethany Openlander, Nicolas Scantlen, Aydrea Spiller and Alanna Wyse.
The Chapter FFA Degree is earned after the Greenhand degree. This year Tinora had 10 individuals receive this honor. Those members were: Nathan Boyd, Amelia Coy, Hayden Hall, Kenzie Hancock, Lane Massel, Eli Plassman, Julia Plassman, Riley Serres, Evan Walters and Paige Weber.
To earn the chapter degree members must have:
• received the Greenhand FFA Degree.
• satisfactorily completed the equivalent of at least 180 hours of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth-grade level.
• in operation an approved supervised agricultural experience program and be enrolled in an agriculture course.
• participated in the planning and conducting of at least three official functions in the chapter’s program of activities.
A student after entering agricultural education must have:
• earned and productively invested at least $150 by the member’s own efforts; or worked at least 45 hours in excess of scheduled class time; or a combination thereof.
• developed plans for continued growth and improvement in a supervised agricultural experience program.
• effectively led a group discussion for 15 minutes.
• demonstrated five procedures of parliamentary law.
• shown progress toward individual achievement in the FFA award programs.
• a satisfactory scholastic record.
• participated in at least 10 hours of community service activities.
• submitted a written application for the chapter FFA degree.
Bryan Etzler, the Tinora FFA advisor, handed out six special awards. Those were the following:
• Star Greenhand Degree: Grayson Delarber.
• Star Chapter Degree: Riley Serres.
• Outstanding Leadership: Tyler Hespe.
• Blue and Gold: Bella Graziani.
• 110% Award: Hailey Schultz.
• DeKalb Award: Emily Miller.
Mackenzi Ott, 2021-22 Ohio FFA treasurer, was the guest speaker, and she gave her speech entitled “Don’t waste an opportunity.”
Ott spoke about a seed’s journey from planting, and along the way there are things that can happen, such as lack of rainfall, that will take away the opportunity to harvest. She related this to members having opportunities to grow within the FFA organization.
The meeting was adjourned following the installation of the 2022-23 officer team. Officers are Paige Weber, treasurer; Makenna Helmke, secretary; Hailey Schultz, president; Jason Dewyse, vice president; Riley Serres, student advisor; Julia Plassman, sentinel; and Kenzie Hancock, reporter. Two junior officers were also elected: Abby Bacon and Bella Graziani.
