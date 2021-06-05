In December of 2018 members of Tinora High School’s Agriculture/FFA taking forestry harvested a silver maple tree out of Kevin Rickenberg’s woods. The Ohio Division of Forestry assisted in identifying the tree and educating students on timber cruising.
After the tree was harvested it was brought back to the school and cut into boards on a bandsaw mill. Using a dehumidifier students dried the wood to a 12% moisture level before proceeding to shape the wood into a usable product. Students decided to build a kitchen table in which they researched different designs and planned their own. Before the end of the school year in 2019 students shaped the rough maple into a 3’x5’ table and sanded it down.
Members of the 2019-20 forestry class designed and built two benches to be made out of the same wood harvested the prior year. They stained and finished both the table and benches prior to the shutdown due to COVID in March of 2020.
According to Tinora ag educator Bryan Etzler, “Students built this table as a learning project on so many levels taking STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) to the apex. From learning how trees develop, utilizing current harvesting procedures, researching plans, designing their own plan, and carrying it out with their own hands.
“The final step in this project is seeing this table do good for the community. This table is being given to Paulding Habitat for Humanity for them to raffle/auction off to fund a future home. The Tinora FFA is happy to give back to the community in some way, shape, or form,” said Etzler.
Members of the 2018-19 forestry class involved in the project were: Dallas Andrist, Hayden Becker, Cierra Black, Morgan Burk, KP Delarber, Collin Derrow, Devin Flory, Andrew Imthurn, Cheznie Keber, Hunter Leonard, Wyatt Miller, Kendall Sattler, Braden Serres, and Bryson Stevens.
Members of the 2019-20 forestry class were: Taiann Bartly, Chase Gustwiller, Sydney Meyer, Logan Mohr, Eric Rethmel, and Kendall Smith.
