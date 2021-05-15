Tinora FFA member Megan Hancock recently learned that she had finished first in the district and state for her Swine Entrepreneurship Proficiency. The state win qualifies her to submit her proficiency to Nationals.
Every year the National FFA Organization gives out proficiency awards for different skill areas. An Agricultural Proficiency Award is an award that honors FFA members who have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. They are based on a member’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE). Proficiency awards can be recognized at local, state, or even national level. The award provides recognition to members that are exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.
In early March Hancock found out that she was a finalist (top four) in the state for her proficiency award. She had an extensive interview on March 25 with industry leaders asking about what she does with her sows. Then it was a waiting game till April 30, via online zoom call, she found out she won districts and state for her proficiency. Hancock now moves onto Nationals. She has to finish perfecting every detail to excel in her proficiency. Then she will submit it to Nationals. She will find out around August if she will be a finalist at Nationals.
In the past the Tinora FFA has had Kendall Sattler excel in her Sheep Entrepreneurship Proficiency. This year Hancock decided to do a Swine Entrepreneurship Proficiency. Her parents own Mega K show pigs. She got her first two sows in 2017 and now owns five sows. Megan breeds her sows once to twice a year. She started filling out proficiency awards since her freshman year. Since then she has been able to perfect her proficiency skills. After many questionnaires and interviews, Megan has worked hard to get where she is now.
