In October, members of the Tinora FFA Chapter sold pink flowers to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness; all proceeds were donated to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.
At the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ries Wachtman received his American FFA Degree. Also in October and early November, the chapter held its annual fruit sale fundraiser.
In February, the Tinora FFA chapter will be participating in National FFA week. During the week the chapter will have dress up themes every day, along with other activities. This year’s dress up days include ‘Merica Monday (wear red,white, and blue), Down on the Farm (dress as a farmer), Battle of the Brands (wear John Deere, International, Chevy, Ford, etc…), Camo Day, and FFA apparel or blue & gold.
Throughout the week, there will be cornhole games during lunch, a petting zoo, drive your tractor to school, teacher appreciation lunch, and pedal pulls. In early February the chapter sold strawberries to raise money for a service project for the community.
Some recent contests that some members participated in included job interview and public speaking. In the coming months of the school year, the chapter will participate in other contests including agronomy, general livestock, parliamentary procedure, and more.
In March, the chapter will host its FFA banquet to honor members that received any awards or degrees. This year, three members will obtain their State FFA degrees, three members will receive Proficiency Awards, and four members will receive their American FFA Degree.
