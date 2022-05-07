Pictured is Tinora’s livestock class that participated in the Area 1 Envirothon on April 27. From left are: Eli Plassman, Kenzie Hancock, Dominick Humes, Riley Serres, Dominic Graziani, Paige Weber, Aiden Helmke, Julia Plassman, Lane Maassel and Amelia Coy.
The Tinora FFA’s livestock class participated in the Area 1 Envirothon on April 27.
The Envirothon is an annual problem-solving competition. Teams of five students, grades 9-12, competed in the Envirothon contest.
The Tinora FFA chapter had two teams. The first team consisted of Aiden Helmke, Dominic Graziani, Kenzie Hancock, Eli Plasman and Julia Plasman. The second team consisted of Dominick Humes, Lane Maassel, Riley Serres, Paige Weber and Amelia Coy.
The Envirothon contest is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources. This contest had four different areas in which contestants were tested on: aquatics, soils, forestry and wildlife.
While each student on the team is challenged individually, the score that counts at the end of the competition is the team score. Out of about 33 teams Tinora’s first team placed second, which qualified it for the state contest which is to be held in the beginning of June.
Envirothon’s roots started in Pennsylvania in 1979. Soil and water conservation districts created an “environmental Olympics” as a way to encourage high school students to become interested in natural resource conservation, as well as environmental issues and careers.
Schools that compete in the Envirothon contest travel to a specific location where their students are tested on area specific questions. Each team worked together and answered questions on the test that was given at each section.
