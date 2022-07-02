From left are Tinora FFA Advisor and Agricultural Educator, Bryan Etzler, and the FFA team that made it to the State Envirothon contest: Kenzie Hancock, Julia Plassman, Ameila Coy, Aiden Helmke and Dominic Graziani.
The Tinora FFA participated in the State Envirothon contest and made the trip to Lake Erie College to compete.
The State Envirothon contest was held June 6-7. The FFA previously participated in the Area One Envirothon with two teams. The Tinora FFA chapter had one of those teams place second which then qualified them for the State Envirothon contest.
This was Tinora FFA’s first year making it to the state level. The team that made it to state consisted of Amelia Coy, Dominic Graziani, Kenzie Hancock, Aiden Helmke, and Julia Plassman.
The Envirothon is a contest that is put on by the local soil and water conservation districts as a way of getting future generations involved in natural resources and conservation.
At the state contest there are two parts. The first day consists of tests over four different sections: wildlife, soils, aquatics and forestry with some current issue questions thrown in as well. This year’s current issue was waste to resources. This part of the contest was like the area one contest, but they made the test more difficult.
On the second day of the competition, teams were given a scenario and four hours to make a presentation pertaining to the given scenario. Teams were only given 10 minutes to give their presentation and persuade the judges. Tinora finished the competition in 16th place in the state.
