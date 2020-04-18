Every year the Tinora FFA exchanges offices, and every year the retiring president gives a retiring address, and the new president gives challenges.
Cierra Black 2019-2020 Tinora FFA President retiring address:
The past four years in FFA have been more than I could ever imagine, it seems just like yesterday I was starting my high school journey. As a freshman I came into the AFNR class, not knowing what to expect, but I quickly found out that I enjoyed every minute of being in AG and FFA.
Some of my favorite times have been attending State and National Convention contests, and all the unexpected funny moments. I have been fortunate enough to walk across the stage at the Ohio State Convention to receive my State Degree. My favorite part of Convention is seeing all the Blue Corduroy jackets and knowing that I am a part of that same organization and we all share a love of FFA. We might be from different counties or states, but we are all family.
Being an officer has truly been amazing and I wouldn’t trade it for the world, it has been an experience I will never forget. I am proud to say that I have served as the chapters Treasurer, Secretary, and President…. The officer team has become some of my closest and best friends and I know that they are always there when I need them. Thank you guys for an amazing year!
After graduation I will be attending The University of Findlay, studying pre-vet medicine/animal science. I truly believe that the lessons and skills I’ve learned through FFA will help me accomplish my future goals.
I am grateful to have been your President this year and I wish the best of luck to the upcoming officers.
I would like to thank Mr. Etzler for introducing me to so many opportunities. As a freshman and still to this day, if I didn’t volunteer for a contest, Mr. Etzler volun-told me, so I didn’t have a choice. I’m thankful that he pushed me outside of my comfort zone, he saw potential in me and I am grateful for that. Ever since then I have done so many contests and they all have taught me at least one thing, if not more.
Although I’m sad to be nearing the end of my FFA career, I will always look back on the skills, lifelong lessons, and most of all, the friends that I have made these past 4 years. We might outgrow the jackets, but the memories are ones I’ll never forget…… Thank you
Emily Miller 2020- Tinora FFA President Challenges:
My goals for the chapter this year is for the chapter to grow. I would like to accomplish this by doing more fun things during school hours, summer, and fairs (for example: do more cookouts during the summer and scavenger hunts during activity period). I also would like to see more members participating in the activities and contests that we do.
I also want to have our chapter and members place better in competitions. So we can receive more plaques and rewards for our good scores and places. This way we can fill up our walls in our new Ag classroom. To achieve this we can all come together and find a fun way to learn the things we need to know, so we will know our stuff.
I also want to do more activities as a chapter to help get our name out to the community, so more people will recognize our chapter and see what all we can do. Like having a pancake sausage breakfast for the community members, so we can show our appreciation for their support.
