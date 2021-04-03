The Tinora FFA decided to do a fundraiser to sell strawberries to give back to the community. The previous year we were able to raise enough money for the Tiffin Fire Department to get two pairs of grain shoes and a grain rescue tube. We decided this was a worthy cause to get the Tinora FFA more involved in the community and give back. This year we raised enough money selling strawberries for two pairs of grain walking shoes and one grain rescue tube for the Noble Fire Department.
Our mission for the Tinora FFA is to make the community a better place and put a smile on peoples faces through these hard times. We decided that the grain shoes and rescue tube would be a perfect way to accomplish our goal. We want to thank our families and neighbors for supporting us in this cause.
The grain walking shoes are similar to snow shoes. When first responders enter the grain bin they can actually cause more pressure around the victim by moving more grain down around the victim. Also walking around in the grain is hard because the first responders will sink into the grain themselves. The grain rescue shoes simply spread the weight over a larger surface area.
Grain rescue tubes are cylinders that first responders use in grain entrapment emergencies. When grain flows it has a quick sand like reaction and if a farmer stands on top of the flowing grain he/she is quickly sucked down and then becomes trapped. It is nearly impossible to pull a victim out of the grain. The amount of force required to remove a person buried could exceed 2,000 pounds caused by the grain.The grain rescue tube is a cylinder that goes around the victim, first responders then remove the grain around the victim, and then they are able to be freed.
We presented the grain shoes and grain tube to Tom Maynard and Nate Weber, who are firefighters and hazmat technicians for the Noble Fire Department, at our 56th annual FFA Banquet. They were very thankful for the grain shoes and tube. We hope they will never need to use them, but now they have them in case of an emergency.
The Tinora FFA plans to work and give back to our community a lot more this next year.
