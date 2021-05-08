About a year and a half ago the Tinora FFA received a $1,500 grant from the Ohio Division of Wildlife to plant trees around the school campus. The Ohio Division of Wildlife gives educational grants to local schools, government agencies, non-profit organizations and other school-oriented facilities to support wildlife-related education projects and programs that are otherwise unaffordable.
Possible eligible projects include habitat improvement on the school/organization grounds, materials to support wildlife-related research and programs, field trips, and professional development related to Ohio wildlife.
The Tinora FFA reached out to the Ohio Division of Wildlife for a grant to plant trees. The orgnaization had the opportunity to buy many different varieties of trees. The original plan was to plant the trees in the spring of 2020 but because of Covid and the building of the new school it was put on hold until this spring.
The FFA went out and planted 34 trees around the school property for a couple different reasons. Due to the new school, a bunch of trees were lost, so this was a way to replace them. The second reason is to create a tree ID course for the forestry class to utilize for learning. There will be placards attached to the trees identifying the tree along with a plethora of information. Overall the Tinora FFA had a fun time planting these trees while bonding with each other.
