One of the fliers created by the students involved in the Tinora FFA Plant Sale. The sale is entirely student-led from planting, growing, marketing and selling. The Tinora FFA has not had a plant sale for a few years and a greenhouse since 2017. This year will be the first comeback since the new greenhouse facility as been built.
After a brief hiatus, the Tinora FFA plant sale is returning May 10-11 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the greenhouse located behind the high school gym at 5921 Domersville Road.
It has been years since the Tinora FFA chapter has had a plant sale and likewise a greenhouse to facilitate one. The current 30x36 building was recently completed in the fall of 2022 after the original was torn down in 2017. Multiple donations were collected from local businesses and organizations to help fund the new building and now the student-led greenhouse projects are ready for sale.
Back in January, Tinora Ag Educator Bryan Etzler shared that the FFA chapter was given a $500 seed budget. With that budget, the students were looking to plant and grow things like peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, petunias, pansies, marigolds, basil, cilantro, oregano, dill and much more.
According to student-made fliers advertising the plant sale, a limited supply of annuals, veggies and herbs will be available. Four and six packs are marketed.
“This is a culmination of about four months of their work,” shared Etzler. “We have a full greenhouse, and the last thing I would want is to not have a garden or flowerbed for them to go into.”
