flier

One of the fliers created by the students involved in the Tinora FFA Plant Sale. The sale is entirely student-led from planting, growing, marketing and selling. The Tinora FFA has not had a plant sale for a few years and a greenhouse since 2017. This year will be the first comeback since the new greenhouse facility as been built.

 Photo courtesy of Bryan Etzler

After a brief hiatus, the Tinora FFA plant sale is returning May 10-11 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the greenhouse located behind the high school gym at 5921 Domersville Road.


Tags

Load comments