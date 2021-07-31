Tinora FFA officer training
Photo courtesy of Ashley Beck

The Tinora FFA officers participated in officer training recently at Tinora High School. The officers learned about their personality types and how they can work together. Each officer started to plan an activity that their committee will host this school year. It concluded where the officers had to plan, shop, cook, eat, and clean up a meal of their choice with a limited budget. Officers pictured are, back row, from left: Riley Serres, Haily Schultz, Ashley Beck and Jason DeWyse. Front row, from left are: President Emily Miller, Lauren Statler and Abby Wiemken.

