Tinora HOF board
Photo courtesy of Bryan Etzler

The Tinora FFA recently completed installation of a Hall of Fame board outside the ag classroom at Tinora High School. To qualify for the Hall of Fame, an FFA member must have received their state and/or American FFA degree. On the left side of the board are the names of 62 individuals from Tinora who have received their state FFA degree and, on the right are the names of 23 individuals who have received their American FFA degree. In the middle are 11 picture frames to display pictures of the most recent state or American degree recipients.

