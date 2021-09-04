Meat cutting workshop
Photo courtesy of Bryan Etzler

The Tinora FFA held a meat cutting workshop that was open to the public last Sunday at the Tinora Elementary School. The event was sponsored by Jacobs Meats and MegaK Showpigs. The workshop was led by Dr. Lyda Garcia (left) OSU Extension Meat Science professor. The community learned parts of the carcass, different primal cuts and how to further process down into retail cuts.

