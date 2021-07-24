Tinora FFA
Photo courtesy of Ashley Beck

Tinora FFA members held their annual cookout on July 9 at president Emily Miller’s house. The group enjoyed playing volleyball, cornhole, going swimming and hanging out. Pictured at the gathering are, front row from left: Abby Wyse, Megan Hancock, Emily Miller and Jason DeWyse. Middle row from left are: Kenzie Hancock, Ashley Beck, Riley Serres, Evan Walters and Tyler Hespe. Back row from left are: Hayden Hall, Bryan and Case Etzler, Jake Russel, Layne Maasel and Grady Gustwiller.

