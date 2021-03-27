Tinora FFA held its 56th annual FFA Banquet on March 11 at the school. There was a pretty good turnout despite covid restrictions. Since food was not allowed to be served this year, the FFA officers came up with a few entertainment options to keep people engaged. We had a tie tying contest with 10 members who participated, and the winner was Abby Wiemken.
There was also a Kahoot! game where participants competed to answer questions, where everyone who came to the banquet could participate if they wanted to. The winner of kahoot was Lynn Miller. Ashley Beck made a slide show presentation of all of the group’s 2020-21 FFA memories.
Tinora FFA thanks Brennan Sabo for singing at the beginning of the banquet. Bruce Clevenger was the guest speaker at the banquet this year. He had an outstanding ‘elevator’ speech.
This year there were six awards given to FFA members by advisor Brian Etzler. The first award was the Dekalb Ag Accomplishment Award which showcases the abilities of outstanding agriculture students. The award is presented annually to one senior FFA student per chapter, who exemplifies scholarship, commitment and work ethic. This award was given to Eric Rethmel.
The second award was the Chapter Star Greenhand Award, a prestigious award presented every year to the chapter’s most active first-year member who has a plan for a strong supervised agricultural experience program and has demonstrated leadership within the FFA. This award was given to Kenzi Hancock. The third award was the Star Chapter award. This award is the same award as the Star Greenhand but for someone with a Chapter Degree. And this award was given to Lauren Sattler.
The fourth award was the leadership award given to a member who has had outstanding leadership skills. This award was given to Megan Hancock. The fifth award was the Blue and Gold award. This award is for someone who greatly contributed to the FFA and is willing to get out of their comfort zone and try new things. This award goes to Rylie Serres. The last award was the 110% award. This award goes to the person who always gives 110% and is always ready to do the work needed for FFA. This award was given to Emily Miller.
Ten Tinora FFA members received their Greenhand Degree this year. These members were: Aiden Helmke, Amelia Coy, Dominic Graziani, Julia Plassman, Kenzie Hancock, Paige Weber, Riley Serres, Trentin Delarber, Tyler Goller, and Evan Walters. Eight members received their Chapter Degree this year. These members were: Abby Wiemken, Abby Wyse, Grady Gustwiller, Haliey Schiltz, Jason DeWyse, Lauren Satttler, Makenna Helmke, and Tyler Hespe. There were four state degree candidates this year: Emily Miller, Eric Rethmel, Ethan Sattler and Tyler Wiemken.
Agricultural Proficiency Awards honors FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Students can compete for awards in nearly 50 areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards provide recognition to members that are exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways. This year we had two students apply for their proficiency awards. Emily Miller applied in Agricultural Processing placement, placing second at districts. Megan Hancock applied in swine production entrepreneurship and placed in the top four in the state. She will undergo an interview later this month that will determine her final placing. She will find out at the state convention where she places.
Tinora FFA had a great officer team but all great things must come to an end. Members of the 2020-21 officer team were: Emily Miller, president; Megan Hancock, vice president; Lauren Sattler, secretary; Ashley Beck, reporter; Ethan Sattler, student advisor; and Jason DeWyse, sentinel. Many new faces make up the officer family for 2021-22, including: Emily Miller, president; Lauren Sattler, vice president; Abby Wiemken, secretary; Hailey Schultz, treasurer; Ashley Beck, reporter; Jason DeWyse, student advisor; and Rylie Serres, Sentinel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.