Envirothon is an annual problem-solving series of competitions. Teams of five students, grade 9-12, compete in the Envirothon contest. The envirothon contest is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources.
The Tinora FFA had two teams compete this year. Team one consisted of Jason DeWyse, Carter Bernal, Jake Russell, Hayden Hall and Grady Gustwiller. Team two consisted of Hailey Schultz, Abby Weimken, Lauren Sattler, London Vandehey and MaKenna Helmke.
These 10 students had to study fields of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and current environmental issues. While each student on a team is challenged individually, the score that counts at the end of the competition is the team score. Students are challenged to develop critical thinking skills to create inventive solutions to the complex local and global environmental and natural resource issues facing our world today.
With the Envirothon, students are empowered to educate others, take action in their local communities, pursue higher academic study in environmental disciplines, and to work toward careers in the environment, natural resources and conservation.
Envirothon’s roots started in Pennsylvania in 1979. Soil and Water Conservation Districts created an Environmental Olympics as a way to encourage high school students to become interested in natural resource conservation, as well as environmental issues and careers. Usually, schools competing in the Envirothon contest would travel to a specific location. At this location students would be tested on area specific questions. Due to COVID the Envirothon contest was online this year. Each team worked together and answered questions on the computer.
Tinora FFA team 2 placed 14th out of 27 teams in the Area 1 contest and Tinora FFA team 1 placed 17th out of 27 teams. In the statewide contest, team 2 placed 64th and team 1 placed 69th out of 141 teams.
