The Tinora High School FFA Chapter has had a very productive year this year throughout COVID. This year our Tinora FFA was rated Bronze. We had four FFA members get their American Degrees: Allison Flory, Tony Pahl, Kendall Sattler, and Brennan Sabo. They worked really hard to make their application perfect. This year, Aston Snow, Nick Helmke, and Morgan Burk all got their State Degrees.
Kendall Sattler did a phenomenal job on her proficiency this year. She placed first place at state for her proficiency in Sheep Entrepreneurship and got a Gold rating at nationals.
This FFA year we had 10 people participate in the state science fair. Eric Rethmel placed second place at state. There were nine other participants, Ashley Beck, Cierra Black, Chase Gustwiller, Emily Miller, Reagan Polasek, Ethan Sattler, Sydney Meyer, Kendall Smith, and Troy Stockman, that did not place. We also had Taiann Bartley go to the state choir this year.
Some of the contests that the Tinora FFA participated in were State Urban Soils where the Tinora team placed 23rd, State Food Science where we placed 20th, and State Forestry where we placed 50th. Some other contests that we plan on attending this year are Ag Sales, Agronomy, Grooming 1 and 2, Milk Quality and Products, Aquarium Management, and Meats Evaluation and Technology.
Some of the community service activities that we did included selling strawberries to raise money. We raised enough money to buy grain walker shoes and a grain rescue tube for the Tiffin Fire Department. Instead of selling flower bulbs for Breast Cancer Awareness Month like years past, we decided to sell bracelets. All of the proceeds from the bracelets went to breast cancer.
This year the Tinora FFA was lucky enough to have our annual FFA fruit sale. This year we had to work something out to keep the fruit delivering process safe for people. We decided on having a pick-up day for fruit where you could drive up to the FFA shop and not have to step out of your car. Our FFA members did a really good job getting people’s orders to them fast. This showed how well we can work as a team to get something done fast all while keeping our community safe. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Tinora FFA by buying fruit this year.
We thankfully got to do some activities this year with COVID. Some activities we did were: we went on a kayaking trip this year. It was good to get the FFA members back together out of their house, we also were able to have a cookout at our president, Emily Miller’s house where we enjoyed good food, swimming, and playing volleyball.
We are planning on having FFA Week in February like past years. On Monday we are doing ‘Merica Monday,’ on Tuesday we are having battle of the brands and drive your tractor to school day, on Wednesday we are having cowboy/cowgirl day, on Thursday we are having hunting season (camo & orange) and teacher breakfast day, and on Friday we are having FFA colors blue & gold day.
