tinora ffa nat con group

Members of Tinora FFA who attended the national convention were, back row, from left: Anthony Punches, Shelton Hogan, Bethany Openlander, Stone McCann, Jason DeWyse and Trent Wiemken. Front row, from left: Kenzie Hancock, Julia Plassman, Abigail Bacon, Bella Graziani, Paige Weber, Riley Serres, Hailey Schultz and Cierra Black.

 Photo courtesy of Bryan Etzler

Tinora FFA took 13 students to the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis the last week of October.


