Members of Tinora FFA who attended the national convention were, back row, from left: Anthony Punches, Shelton Hogan, Bethany Openlander, Stone McCann, Jason DeWyse and Trent Wiemken. Front row, from left: Kenzie Hancock, Julia Plassman, Abigail Bacon, Bella Graziani, Paige Weber, Riley Serres, Hailey Schultz and Cierra Black.
Tinora FFA took 13 students to the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis the last week of October.
The chapter left Oct. 26 at 7 a.m. to take tours on the way to Indianapolis. On the first tour, students learned about genetically superior trees at Advanced Tree Technology in Fort Wayne. The second tour was a Cargill grain elevator in Tipton, Ind. where they load trains with GMO and non-GMO crops. The third tour was MontRose Farms in Indianapolis where they breed and sell alpacas and their fiber.
During session one of the convention, the national FFA officer team was introduced. The group also got to hear from the keynote speaker, Tamika Catchings, and her message to be bold. Later that afternoon they attended the second sessions where they handed out agricultural proficiency awards, national FFA agriscience fair awards, career and leadership development event awards and national chapter awards.
On day three of their trip, FFA students went to two more sessions. In the fourth session they handed out agricultural proficiency awards and national FFA agriscience fair awards. They also got to hear the retiring address from the National FFA Eastern Region vice president, Mallory White. Then they heard from the keynote speaker, Coty Black.
In the fifth session, they handed out more agricultural proficiency awards, national FFA agriscience fair awards as well as national premier chapter awards. Then they heard the Western vice president, Josiah Cruikshank, give his retiring speech. Later that evening, students attended the Buckeye Bash where they were able to meet people from Ohio to talk and dance.
Throughout the conventions FFA students attended the expo where members all across the country can meet with business in agriculture and colleges across the country.
Saturday was spent watching Cierra Black, member of the Tinora FFA walk across the stage and receive her American degree. Nick Helkme and Eric Rethmel were also awarded their American FFA degrees, but were unable to attend.
