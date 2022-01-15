Every year the Tinora FFA fruit sales are always a big hit in the community. Many people look forward to buying delicious fruit, an assortment of nuts, jerky, canned meat and BBQ sauce.
All profit from the fruit sale goes toward the FFA. With the support of the community, the FFA is able to do many different things, including: activities for the members, paying for a banquet, buying things to help us learn in the classrooms, and going on trips.
This year Tinora FFA raised approximately $23,000. Thank you to everyone who chose to support the Tinora FFA by buying from the fruit sale.
