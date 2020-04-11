The 2019-20 school year gave the Tinora FFA chapter another unpredictable, but great year. With the conclusion of the year being presented much sooner than anyone expected, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the chapter unfortunately was forced to cancel its annual recognition banquet. At the banquet, the chapter members are formally recognized for their hard work and achievements throughout the year. The chapter’s advisor and officer team did not want the hard work, dedication, and determination of those students to go unrecognized.
The Greenhand Degree is the first degree received by members who meet or exceed all qualifications. A congratulations to the following 15 recipients for receiving their Greenhand Degree: Carter Bernal, Korbin Casteel, Jason DeWyse, Grady Gustwiller, Hayden Hall, Emily Harr, Tyler Hespe, Lane Maassel, Johnny Moser, Andrew Richardson, Brayden Roesti, Lauren Sattler, Hailey Schultz, Abby Wiemken and Abigail Wyse.
The next degree in the FFA organization is the Chapter Degree. A congratulation to this year’s two chapter degree recipients: Trenton Wiemken and Tyler Wiemken.
With much determination, hard work, and logging hours, the following members will receive their State Degree at the Ohio State FFA convention in Columbus. Congratulations to Morgan Burk, Nick Helmke, and Ashton Snow.
The last degree in the FFA Degree ladder is the American Degree, this degree is one of the most prestigious and highest honors of the FFA organization. This year, we will have four recipients ascend to the top of the FFA Degree ladder. Congratulations to Allison Flory, Tony Paul, Brennan Sabo, and Kendall Sattler.
The chapter also participated in several contests throughout the year including Dairy Cattle Judging, Dairy Products Judging, Rural and Urban Soils, Ag Sales, Public Speaking, Job Interview, and Agronomy. Some of the outstanding achievements in contests included Tinora placing first in the Agronomy contest, in which Cierra Black placed first overall, along with several other chapter members placing highly in the contest. In the Public Speaking Creed contest Jason DeWyse placed second in the sub-district and qualified for the district contest. In the Job Interview contest Cierra Black, Nick Helmke, and Reagan Polasek all qualified to participate in the district competition.
The chapter also held several fundraisers this year including the annual pink bulb sale in which chapter members sold bulbs of pink daffodils during the month of October, all profits were then donated to The National Breast Cancer Foundation. The chapter also held another fundraiser during the month of February this year. Chapter members sold strawberries and the profits were then used to purchase two pairs of grain walker shoes and a grain rescue tube that was then donated to the Tiffin Township Fire Department.
The chapter also added a new name to its list of honorary members. Honorary Chapter members are those community members who are not members of the chapter, but have a significant positive effect on the chapter. The chapter is extremely proud of all of its honorary members, all of whom are very deserving of the title and continue to benefit and shape the chapter both directly and indirectly. This year’s addition is no exception; the Tinora FFA is privileged and honored to add Bruce Clevenger to the list of honorary chapter members. Clevenger is a Defiance resident, a past Tinora FFA president, and the father of past chapter members and Tinora graduates Jacob and Rayann Clevenger, both of whom served as past Tinora FFA Chapter officers with Jacob being a past president. Clevenger is the Defiance County Extension Educator, and has rendered outstanding service to the community and Tinora FFA Chapter. The chapter proudly welcomes Bruce Clevenger to our family of honorary members.
As another year passes, the Tinora FFA says goodbye to its senior members, Cierra Black, Morgan Burk, Nick Helmke, and Reagan Polasek. All of these graduating seniors have been active chapter members since their freshmen year. These four members will be greatly missed for their outstanding leadership and will leave a big hole in our FFA family.
Every year, FFA advisor Brian Etzler awards certain individuals who have risen above the call and excelled. The first award that Etzler awards is the Star Greenhand award; this goes to the most outstanding individual who received their Greenhand Degree. The 2020 recipient of the Star Greenhand Degree goes to Jason DeWyse. The Star Chapter Degree goes to the most outstanding person who received the Chapter Degree, the 2020 recipient is Tyler Wiemken. The Blue and Gold Award goes to an individual who tried to get involved with anything that was available, the 2020 recipient is Reagan Polasek. The final award is the DeKalb Award, it goes to the most outstanding senior and the 2020 recipient is Cierra Black. Congratulations to these students.
The 2019-20 officers were Cierra Black, chapter president, Nick Helmke, vice president, Reagan Polasek, secretary, Sydney Meyer, treasurer, Megan Hancock, reporter, and Ethan Sattler, sentinel. We would like to thank these officers for their excellent service to the chapter this year.
The chapter also welcomes its new officer team for the 2020-21 school year, this team includes Emily Miller as the chapter president, Megan Hancock as vice president, Kendall Smith as treasurer, Lauren Sattler as secretary, Ethan Sattler as student advisor, and Jason DeWyse as sentinel. The current officers would all like to wish, good luck, to the new officers taking their places.
Even though the past few years have been full of surprises both good and bad, the Tinora FFA chapter continues to make the most out of whatever situation comes its way, as it always has and as it will continue to do. The chapter would like to thank the Tinora community for the continued support. The students all are looking forward to another great and productive year in the 2020-21 school year.
