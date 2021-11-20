Every year the Tinora FFA finds a way to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The mission of the Breast Cancer Foundation is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising breast cancer research. In the past the FFA has sold pink flower bulbs, but this year our reporter, Ashley Beck, came up with a new idea. This year students sold pink bracelets designed with the words Breast Cancer Awareness on them. The FFA raised a total of $1,000 to donate to the Breast Cancer Awareness Association.
