The Tinora FFA Chapter was approached recently by a community member to give funds toward a grain rescue tube. The Tinora FFA Chapter decided this was a worthy cause and raised money and purchased a grain rescue tube and two pairs of grain walking shoes for the Tiffin Township Fire Department in Evansport.
One of the missions of the Tinora FFA is to make the community around them a better place. The members of the FFA thought that a grain rescue tube would be a great way to accomplish their goal. The members sold strawberries during February, with the proceeds going to purchase the grain equipment.
Grain rescue tubes are cylinders that first responders use in grain entrapment emergencies. When grain flows it has a quicksand like reaction and if a farmer stands on top of the flowing grain he/she is quickly sucked down and then becomes trapped. It is nearly impossible to pull a victim out of the grain. The amount of force required to remove a person buried could exceed 2,000 pounds. The best method is to remove the pressure caused by the grain.
The grain rescue tube is a cylinder that goes around the victim, first responders then remove the grain around the victim, and then they are able to be freed. The grain walking shoes are similar to snow shoes.
When first responders enter the grain bin they can actually cause more pressure around the victim by moving more grain down around the victim. Also walking around in grain is hard because the first responders will sink into the grain themselves. The grain rescue shoes simply spread the weight over a larger surface area.
Ron Rethmel is the fire chief for the Tiffin Township Fire Department. According to Ron, “I hope we never have to use this equipment, but if we do, we are prepared.” Tiffin Township has had a grain rescue tube for the past 20 years, but it is made of stainless steel and very heavy. If you can imagine carrying that weight to the top of a grain bin, that would be exhausting. This tube is made of lightweight recycled plastic. For the walking shoes prior to the donation they simply used plywood, which again is bulky.
