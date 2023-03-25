The Tinora FFA held its 56th annual banquet on March 9 in the Performing Arts Center.
The banquet was opened by the 2022-23 officer team consisting of President Hailey Schultz, Vice President Jason DeWyse, Junior Officer Abby Bacon (filling in for Secretary MaKenna Helmke), Treasurer Paige Weber, Reporter Kenzie Hancock, Sentinel Julia Plassman and Student Advisor Riley Serres.
The first awards that were handed out to members were Greenhand FFA degrees. A total of 27 people received their Greenhand degrees: Justin Ankney, Ryder Backhaus, Logan Baldridge, Zoe Billings, Joshua Bishop, Frankie Bohn, Colt Etchison, Aiden Greve, Carsen Greve, Nick Haver, Craig Hoffman, Korbin Hughes-Winhoven, Abram Jimenez, Deagan Johns, Kaden Jones, Mackenzie Maassel, Kennedy Meyer, Noah Meyer, India Okuley, Nolan Rittenhouse, Nathan Sattler, Jayden Schultz, Cayden Seip, Paul Travis III, Caleb Waldfogel, Lindsey Weber and Kate Zimmerman.
To get their Greenhand degrees, students had to memorize the FFA Creed, know the FFA emblem and colors, know the FFA history and other knowledge of the FFA.
Four FFA members were awarded the Chapter FFA Degree at the banquet. Stone McCann, Bella Graziani, Abby Bacon and Rose Kiessling were given this honor. Students had to make successfully $150 or work 45 hours in a supervised agricultural experience (SAE or project outside of class time) to be awarded the Chapter FFA Degree.
Hailey Schultz and Riley Serres were recognized that they will be receiving their State FFA degrees at the state convention in May. Megan Hancock, Emily Miller and Tyler Wiemken were also recognized for passing state evaluations to receive their American FFA degrees. If they pass national evaluations in June/July then they will receive the American FFA degrees in October at the national FFA convention. Emily Miller was also recognized for placing in the top four in the state for her SAE. Emily has worked at Jacobs Meats for the past three years and will find out at the state FFA convention how she placed.
Chapter Advisor Bryan Etzler gave out six awards. The six awards were the Star Greenhand award received by Kennedy Meyer, the Star Chapter award received by Stone McCann, the Blue and Gold award received by Paige Weber, the DeKalb award received by MaKenna Helmke, the Outstanding Leadership award received by Josh Bishop and the 110% award received by Jason DeWyse. Etzler also had Mike Boff come on stage because he was nominated for the Honorary State FFA Degree. Mike is a school board member and long time supporter of the Tinora FFA.
The chapter officers bestowed the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree onto Rod Durham. Rod is a maintenance man at Tinora and has always helped the kids with projects, tools and knowledge. Recently Rod worked tirelessly to build the new FFA Greenhouse.
The chapter had the state treasurer, Katie Oestreich, speak at the banquet. Katie talked about never giving up, especially when someone looks down on you — “Always stay positive!”
The 2023-24 FFA officers were installed, and they are President Hailey Schultz, Vice President Jason DeWyse, Secretary Kenzie Hancock, Treasurer Paige Weber, Reporter Abby Bacon, Sentinel Bella Graziani and Student Advisor Stone McCann.
Schultz went over her challenges for the upcoming year. These include wanting everyone to feel welcomed and build participation. By the end of the year she wants the Tinora FFA to be one big family. She would also like to get the community involved more by hosting a breakfast.
The Tinora FFA plant sale which will be held on May 10-11 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the greenhouse located behind the high school gym. Students have been planting and taking care of several varieties of flowers, herbs and vegetables along with hanging baskets. Tinora FFA would like to give thanks to everyone who has supported them.
