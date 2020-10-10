Through the pandemic the Tinora FFA has still been making the most of this year. On Aug. 1 the Tinora FFA went kayaking on the Maumee River. We put in at Independence Dam State Park and got out near Florida. We had eight members go including: Ashley Beck, Emily Miller, Jason Dewyse, Lauren Sattler, Ethan Sattler, Sage Posko, and Layne Neff. Even though it rained, our chapter still had a blast. Shoutout to the Beck family for supplying kayaks for our FFA members.
On Aug. 2 the Tinora FFA had our annual cookout. We played volleyball and swam for hours. There was lots of good food and overall it was a great bonding experience for our FFA members. The FFA members who attended were Emily Miller, Megan Hancock, Ashley Beck, Riley Seres, Kenzie Hancock, Ethan Sattler, Jason Dewyse, Jacob Russel, Lane Massel, Hayden Hall, and Evan Walters. Thanks to the Miller family for hosting the cookout.
On Aug. 8 the Tinora FFA had our officer retreat at our president’s house, Emily Miller, and we went over our ideas for the upcoming year. The 2020-21 Tinora FFA officers: Emily Miller (president), Megan Hancock (vice president), Lauren Sattler (secretary), Kendall Smith (treasurer), Ashley Beck (reporter), Jason DeWyse (sentinel), and Ethan Sattler (student advisor). We plan to do as many activities as we can this year while still staying safe.
The classes we have for FFA this year are Agronomic Systems, Greenhouse, Food Science, Mechanics, Livestock, and AFNR. In Agronomic Systems our members are studying for the virtual soils contest. In Greenhouse they are learning about plant physiology. In Food Science our members are learning about the different forms of energy for cooking. In Mechanics they are learning about hydraulics and numanics. And in AFNR our members are learning about soils to prepare them for the virtual soils contest.
The Tinora FFA will still be having our annual fruit sale, but things will happen a little differently this year. Because of COVID the Tinora FFA will have a fruit sale pick up. On Dec. 6, from noon-5 p.m., anyone who ordered anything from the fruit sale will just drive around to the north side of the middle school/high school and our FFA officers will get your order right to you. Drive up close to the curb and you won’t even have to leave your car. Unfortunately this year we will not be able to get apples, because of the early frost we had that wiped out mostly all the apples. If you are interested in buying from our fruit sale and supporting the Tinora FFA contact an FFA member or go to the Tinora website and there will be a form for you to fill out. Payment should be made; preferably, when the order is placed with a check.
This year the Tinora FFA will be selling rubber bracelets instead of flower bulbs for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We will be selling them for $3 each and all the proceeds will go to Breast Cancer Awareness. Contact a Tinora FFA member or email betzler@tinora.org if you would like to help support breast cancer awareness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.