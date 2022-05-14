COLUMBUS — The Tinora FFA had nine members attend the 94th Ohio FFA state convention May 5-6 in Columbus.

The state convention is where individuals and FFA chapters are awarded for their achievement from the past year on the state level. There were more than 9,000 members and guests that attended this year’s convention.

At the second session of the convention, Emily Miller was awarded third in the state with her ag processing proficiency project.

Every student has a project that occurs outside of class time. She spent many hours combing through her records, and her efforts awarded her at the convention this year. Emily currently works at Jacob’s Meats, a job she has held for the past two years.

The chapter also had three individuals receive their state FFA degree. The state FFA degree is the highest award that the Ohio FFA can bestow upon a member. This degree examines the student’s SAE (supervised agriculture experience), leadership skills and activities they participated in.

Makenna Helmke, Megan Hancock and Trenton Wiemken received the state degree at the fifth session on May 6.

