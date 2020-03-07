The Tinora FFA along with the Defiance County Farm Bureau will host a free movie screening at 6:30 p.m. March 17 at Northtowne Cinemas, Defiance. The film will be “SILO: Feeding the world comes at a cost.”
Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase. Space is limited, so to reserve your seat, contact Bryan Etzler at betzler@tinora.org or call the Defiance County Farm Bureau at 419-445-0723.
This movie is loosely based on a true story about a grain silo entrapment. It is appropriate for all ages, but does have some inappropriate language.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.