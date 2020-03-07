The Tinora FFA along with the Defiance County Farm Bureau will host a free movie screening at 6:30 p.m. March 17 at Northtowne Cinemas, Defiance. The film will be “SILO: Feeding the world comes at a cost.”

Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase. Space is limited, so to reserve your seat, contact Bryan Etzler at betzler@tinora.org or call the Defiance County Farm Bureau at 419-445-0723.

This movie is loosely based on a true story about a grain silo entrapment. It is appropriate for all ages, but does have some inappropriate language.

