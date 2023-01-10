Tinora students have a greenhouse once more, thanks to the team efforts of volunteers and donors.
Previously, there was a greenhouse on the school grounds. Fundraised by things like pancake sausage breakfasts, the structure was a class project that took up to 18 months for students to build, shared Tinora’s ag educator, Bryan Etzler.
However, it was torn down and sold off during the construction of the new school buildings in 2017. It was always the intention for a new one to take its place.
Donation efforts started up nearly two years ago and as of November 2022, it has joined Tinora’s campus once more behind the high school gym.
However, the 30x36 building was not built by students this time around. This was due to the time constraints of 40-minute class periods as well as changes in curriculum. Instead, volunteers Rod Durham, Mike Boff, Butch Coy and Etzler took the time out of their days to erect the structure.
Etzler reported the team would spend an hour a day during the month of November and the school gave him six days off to devote full days as well.
None of it would have been possible without the donors, he emphasized. The struggle to find the funds for the greenhouse and materials was what took the longest amount of time for the entire project, he indicated.
However, they were able to gather enough donations from the following companies: Paulding Putnam Electric, Strait Gate Greenhouse, Apex Grain, POET Biorefining, Miller Brothers Construction, Biggby Coffee, Gerald Grain, Redline Equipment, Sauder Woodworing, Titan Tire, Ney Oil, Stryker Farmer Exchange, Ohio Gas, Farm Credit Mid America, Jewell Grain, ServiceMaster by McCann, Batt and Stevens Body Shop, Keller Logistics, Arps Hardware, Defiance Moose Association, GM Powertrain, Wachtman Tree Service, State Bank, Spangler Candy, Polasek Farms, the Ohio FFA Foundation and the Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education.
The projects to happen in the greenhouse this year will be led by the students themselves, Etzler shared. They were given a budget of $500 and have picked out seeds which they have ordered through local garden center Kircher’s.
Some things to soon be planted and growing in the coming weeks are peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupe, zucchini, pumpkin, watermelon, petunias, pansies, zinnias, marigolds, viola, basil, cilantro, oregano and dill.
In the coming months, the children will also be creating advertisements to spread the word of their upcoming 2023 plant sale. As of right now, the sale is set for May 10-11.
Visitors can come see the greenhouse and pick what they like on site from 3:30-5 p.m.
