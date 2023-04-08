WORTHINGTON — The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) has announced that Ryanna Tietje of Deshler has been awarded the Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.
This annual $3,000 scholarship was created to honor a long-time leader in the soybean industry in Ohio and nationally, who passed away in May 2016.
In its 16th year of programming, the OSCF is awarding 15 scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students in Ohio. The OSCF scholarship program was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research. Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $550,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges or universities.
“Congratulations to all of the 2023-24 scholarship winners,” said Cindy Layman, Hardin County soybean farmer and OSCF scholarship committee member. “I was beyond impressed by the caliber of the students we met and their passion for agriculture. These students make me excited for the future of the soybean industry.”
Tietje is a junior at Ohio State University, studying agribusiness and applied economics.
