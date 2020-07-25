DESHLER — Recent Patrick Henry High School graduate Ryanna Tietje has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Tietje will study agricultural economics at Ohio State University.
“We are committed to improving educational opportunities for students in rural communities. Grow Ag Leaders gives Bayer Fund and farmers the ability to help youth across the country with college expenses and assist in their pursuit of an ag education,” said Amy Simpson, community engagement manager, Bayer Fund.
The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Tietje to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance, and more. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides 352 scholarships nationwide to support students’ post high school ag education.
Grow Ag Leader scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.