In late November, three first-year Paulding FFA members found out that they were awarded an FFA Blue Jacket from the Beck’s Blue Jacket program.
Students from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation. Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members. With the support of individuals and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 220 FFA jackets were awarded this year to Ohio FFA members.
The blue corduroy jacket is part of FFA official dress, the student organization’s uniform worn at local, state and national events. FFA jackets open doors for students by allowing them to participate in competitions, conferences and events. Through these programs, members learn life skills that will serve them for years to come.
“For more than 80 years, the blue corduroy jacket has been a symbol of leadership development, personal growth and career success,” said Paulding Ag Education Teacher and FFA Advisor Staci Miller. “Our three FFA members were selected after completing the application in early October where they had to answer three essay questions about what they are looking forward to in FFA and why they are deserving of an FFA jacket. Our members who were selected were Brooklyn Schlatter, Anna Clemens and Grace Goyings.
“They were very excited to get selected for the FFA jacket and look forward to wearing their official dress proudly representing the Paulding FFA chapter,” added Miller They especially would like to thank our local Beck’s dealer AgVantage and Beck’s Hybrid’s for their generous support to sponsor their jackets. As freshman they have a great start in the Paulding FFA Chapter and they are looking forward to the next four years being part of the program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.