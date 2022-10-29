COLUMBUS — The Agriculture Education Foundation is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships to be issued to college students enrolling in Ohio’s agriculture educator programs for the spring semester 2023.
This opportunity is open to any student who meets the minimum qualifications and is enrolled or planning to enroll in an agriculture teaching major or 4-H extension major at any of Ohio’s three universities offering these programs or another two-year or four-year school in Ohio offering a two-plus-two program or another pathway to become an ag teacher or extension educator.
The scholarship application will consist of tuition assistance for five students. This will be a non-reimbursable scholarship that can be used for tuition, university housing and class materials. All funds will be administered through the institution’s office of billing and or tuition assistance.
The five scholarships will consist of two for students at a four-year institution, two for students at a community college with a 2-plus 2-program, and one for an individual using the alternative pathway to become an agri-science teacher.
Applicants must have application materials submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 28. Awards will be made no later than Dec. 15. Funds for the spring semester 2023 will be available through the institution by Dec. 24. Official application and requirements are available at www.agised.org.
