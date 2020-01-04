SWCD tree sale underway

Believe it or not, it is once again time for the Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) spring tree sale. This year’s sale includes the return of many favorite tree species along with several new species that are carefully selected native tree species and tree packs that are suited for this area. The annual event is running now through March 20, and also features new products besides trees.
Species returning include American arborvitae, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, Eastern white pine, pin oak, bald cypress, domestic apple, red bud, butterfly bush, black chokeberry, Ohio buckeye, sugar maple and red maple. The Paulding SWCD is adding this year the sargent crabapple, pasture rose, and tulip poplar to the tree offerings.
Tree seedlings in the sale are priced per seedling. Trees will be sold either as liners or seedlings. Liners will be about 2-3 feet tall, while seedlings will be about 6-18 inches. Quantities are limited. The Paulding SWCD can work one on one with landowners to help determine the trees that best fit for unique soil types based on the location of the property.
In addition to individual tree offerings, we are adding in four tree packs for the 2020 sale. The beauty pack has two redbuds, two serviceberries, two lilacs, two flowering dogwoods, and two black chokeberries. The pollinator pack has two red osier dogwoods, two choke cherries, two American plums, two meadowsweets, and two pasture rose trees. The wildlife pack contains two swamp white oaks, two American hazelnuts, two ninebarks, two American plums, and two red osier dogwoods. Lastly, the deer food pack includes two each of the following species: American hazelnut, chinkapin oak, persimmon, domestic apple, and coralberry.
SWCD is also offering wildflower seed packets and tree tubes to protect those newly purchased tree seedlings. The wildflower seed packets help promote planting of native species that benefit the homeowner for aesthetics but also the animals and pollinators.
Seed packets are being offered in one-ounce packages that can cover an area of 270 to 390 square feet, depending on the species seed size in each mix. There are three mixes.
The annual and perennial wildflower mix is showy the second year and beyond, changing color and texture as it matures. This mix includes species such as corn flower (bachelor’s button), cosmos, purple coneflower, blanket flower, scarlet flax, lanceleaf coreopsis, oxeye daisy.
The annual wildflower mix is showy the first year if planted before mid-June and with proper management, this mix will be showy the second year. Included in this mix are species such as sulphur cosmos, cosmos, rocket larkspur, bachelor’s button, cornflower, scarlet flax, amd painted daisy.
Last in the wildflower selection is the butterfly and hummingbird mix. This mix is designed specifically to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other native pollinators. Included in this mix are species such as little bluestem, riverbank wildrye, bachelor’s button, rocket larkspur, purple coneflower, bigleaf lupine.
The sales guide has a complete listing of all species included in each mix along with seeding rates and planting recommendations.
A return offering for this year’s sale are tree tubes and bark protectors. They are a good investment for young trees attempting to establish, protecting them from possible damage from wildlife. Offered this year are max grow tree tube shelters and tree bark protectors. Max grow tube shelters protect seedlings from animals, wind damage, and climate conditions, and comes with pre-installed ties and netting to go over the top to protect young saplings. They have a flared top to protect the plant as it emerges from the tube and cuffed bottom for added support with a vented top to allow the plant to properly harden off or dry out in moist climates. In addition, this product has an unvented bottom to protect seedling from chemical overspray along with “Razor Line” so tube slits as tree grows.
Tree bark protectors are also a good option to consider. In this product design, trees are shielded by open mesh, which prevents moisture and mildew from building. Also, the protectors will not harbor insects and animals or inhibit growth. These tubes are designed to blend in. They are flexible and easy to install.
Order forms for the 2020 tree sale are due by 4 p.m. March 20. Orders will come in the week of April 13. For more information, visit the SWCD office at 900 Fairground Drive, Paulding, or call 419-399-4771.
