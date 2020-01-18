PAULDING — Need some fish or cleaning products for your pond? The Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is here to help with the annual fish sale running now through April 24. Pickup will take place the week of April 27.
Order forms and information on fish being sold may be obtained by visiting the website www.pauldingswcd.org under “Tree and Fish Sales” or visit the SWCD office at 900 Fairground Drive. Checks should be made out to Paulding SWCD. Included in the fish sale order form packet are stocking recommendations based on fish and pond size as well as use of pond such as for swimming, fishing, or both.
All fish will be delivered already bagged and boxed with oxygen, no water needed at pick up. Fish are guaranteed to be delivered in good condition.
Fish available this year are bluegill, hybrid bluegill, redear shellcracker, black crappie, channel catfish, jumbo yellow perch, large mouth bass, white amur, and fathead minnows. Fish are sold in units of 20-25, except for the white amur which comes in units of two and the fathead minnows are sold in half gallon units.
Pond care products available are Ultra Clear Muck Digester and Pond Maid Sludge Remover, a pond care product that improves clarity of the water and reduces toxic ammonia.
Important information to know when ordering fish is the depth and volume of the pond. Depth should be at least 8-12 feet to avoid any fish kills when winter comes along. Another point to consider is temperature of the water. This will determine the type of fish that will survive. Lastly, water quality should be a consideration with pond stocking.
According to Fred Snyder with OSU Extension, keeping a pond healthy depends on reducing weed growth, reducing algae growth, and maintaining oxygen supply. The intended use of the pond also makes a difference. The fish order forms include recommendations based on a one-acre pond and possible uses: fishing, mostly fishing and some swimming, mostly swimming and some fishing, and swimming only.
The Paulding SWCD at 419-399-4771 or patrick.troyer@pauldingswcd.org may be contacted for more information.
