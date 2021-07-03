In June, Defiance County students were invited to join Defiance Soil & Water Conservation District for Penney Nature Center Camp 2021: Habitat Heroes!
Camp took place at the Penney Nature Center for two weeks in June. The first week, June 8-10, was for campers finishing grades kindergarten through second. The next week, June 15-17, grades three through five were invited.
After camp wasn’t available in June 2020, due to COVID-19, we were able to bring it back with a special theme, Habitat Heroes. Campers participated in activities all based around becoming a good steward to our environment. Groups were divided into teams such as: Turkey Titans, Fearless Fox Force, Deer Defenders, and Skunk Squad. The teams were led by a group leader to different stations where different natural resource professionals, from all over Northwest Ohio, conducted an engaging educational activity.
Defiance Soil & Water Conservation District is grateful for all those who volunteered their time to help make this happen. If you have questions about PNC Kids Camp 2022 or upcoming activities, please contact Defiance SWCD at 419-782-1794 or email, Dru Mark-Wilson, at dmwilson@defiancecounty.oh.gov
