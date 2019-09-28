State officer visits Paulding FFA chapter

Paulding FFA
On Sept. 11, Haleigh Stoller visited the Paulding FFA chapter. Haleigh is currently serving as the 2019-2020 state FFA treasurer. She graduated from Wayne Trace High School last year and is taking a gap year before heading to college.
Haleigh spoke to all of the different ag education classes about a variety of topics. She taught younger FFA members about CDEs (career development events) and the many other parts of FFA. With the older students, she talked about character and working together as a team.
She played many fun games with the students such as creating short jingles, making their own product to try and market, and trying to stack cups as a group without talking or using your hands.
FFA advisor and agricultural education teacher Mrs. Staci Miller punched through a piece of wood along with some other students. On one side of the wood, they wrote one of their goals and on the other side they wrote what was holding them back from achieving that goal. Then they tried to punch through the side with the words that were holding them back written on it. Doing this represented them breaking through their hardships and barriers in order to reach their goals.
Haleigh also had lunch with the officer team.
Overall the students learned a lot from the visit and are even more excited now for all of this year’s FFA events.
