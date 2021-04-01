Many perennial plants need a spring pruning. Their foliage may provide protection during the winter, but by spring, it’s time to prune in order to encourage new growth. This means pruning is an essential part of your spring gardening plans.
Here are some pruning basics to get you started.
When to Prune
According to the Old Farmers Almanac, the timing of pruning a tree or shrub depends mostly on when it blooms and whether it blooms on old or new growth. In general, plants that flower after midsummer should be pruned in the spring, while those that bloom in winter, spring and early summer should be pruned soon after flowering.
Burger Farm and Garden Center reminds gardeners that while an ill-timed pruning may lead to fewer flowers and fruits, it is rarely fatal to the plant.
What to Prune
Fruit trees such as apple, cherry, peach and plum, and vines such as trumpet vine and wisteria, should be pruned in early spring. Spring-flowering shrubs such as lilacs and rhododendrons need to be pruned as soon as their early-spring blooms have faded. This will help ensure a good bloom next year. According to TheSpruce.com, Black-eyed Susan, gayfeather, purple coneflower and globe thistle seed heads are great food for birds, so leave them be until early spring, while coral bells, delphiniums, hostas, turtleheads and mums need the protection of their foliage during winter. Don’t cut them back until spring.
Pruning Tools
It’s important to keep your pruning tools sharp. While a plant can easily recover form a clean cut, a botched cut can weaken the plant and make the plant susceptible to disease. Sharpen shears and clippers, and oil moving parts to keep them working smoothly.
How to Prune
Some plants need more aggressive pruning than others. Consult the Old Farmers Almanac or your local extension service for particulars on how much to prune a particular shrub or plant.
In general, when pruning a tree, begin with removing any dead or dying branches, as well as any “suckers” — sprouts emerging from the base of the trunk. Make clean cuts flush to the branch, with no part of the growth remaining. Also remove “watersprouts,” which are small, straight vertical shoots growing on the main branches.
Thin out the tree by removing branches that grow downward, toward the center of the tree or that cross paths with another branch, as well as any limbs along the trunk that are bigger in diameter than the trunk.
Then focus on evening out the branches and removing competing branches. Finally, prune the tree from the outermost growth to give it a pleasing shape, and promote the growth of shorter, thicker branches.
