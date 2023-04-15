Spring has sprung and plants lovers can mark their calendars because the 2023 spring plant exchanges are returning.
On April 29, The Wood County Plant Exchange will hold its plant exchange at the Wood County Fairgrounds Home and Garden Building, 13800 Poe Road, Bowling Green.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., guests can drop off their plant and garden paraphernalia donations. Plants should be labeled and free of weeds. There will be informational booths, activities for kids and live music.
At 10 a.m., the giveaway area opens and continues until the plants are gone. Attendees will receive at least three free plants and more for those who donate plants.
For more information, contact 419-354-9050 and the Wood County Plant Exchange Facebook page.
Toledo’s plant exchange, on May 6, will receive donations beginning at 8:30 a.m. when visitors can drop off their labeled plants, bushes, saplings and gently used gardening paraphernalia. While volunteers sort items, attendees can peruse informational booths. Shopping will be from 10-11:30 a.m.
The exchange will be at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1403 Key St. in Maumee (main entrance gate). The Toledo event allows each attendee five free plants and more for those who bring plants to share.
Contact 419-578-6783 and the Toledo Plant Exchange Facebook page for more information.
